COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 519,575; recoveries climb to 475,996

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 519,575 on Thursday, Jan. 28, after the Department of Health reported 1,169 additional cases.

The Department of Health said of the total COVID-19 cases, 6.4 percent or 33,427 were active.

Of these, 84.8 percent were mild, 9.3 percent asymptomatic, 3.1 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.47 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 57, Isabela with 54, and Manila, Davao City and Rizal with 42 each.

Recoveries rose to 475,996 including the 60 additional ones.

Seventy-one additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,552.

Last week, the government confirmed the detection of the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus strain in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The QC government has said he has already tested negative for COVID-19 but was still under strict health monitoring.

On Friday, the government confirmed the UK COVID-19 strain had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases.