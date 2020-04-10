COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 4195

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 4195.

This was after the Department of Health on Friday, April 10, announced 119 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency also announced 16 new recoveries, bringing the total to 140.

Eighteen new deaths have been announced, for a total of 221.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to April 30.

Congress has given the President additional powers to address the COVID-19 crisis, and has earmarked P275-billion to fund the government’s response.

President Duterte has said the amount, however, was not enough.

Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez has said the Philippines was eyeing a loan from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to shore up the country’s economy amid the crisis.

On Friday, the World Bank announced it had approved the country’s $500-million loan.