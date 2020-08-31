COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 220,819; 165 recoveries reported today

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 220,000 mark on Monday, Aug. 31, after the Department of Health reported 3.446 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 220,819 total cases, 59,699 were active.

Of these, 91.3 percent were mild, 6.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.5 percent critical.

The DOH said the 3,446 additional cases were from results of tests done by 97 out of 110 labs.

Of these, the department said 1900 came from Metro Manila, 163 from Laguna, 161 from Cavite, 155 from Leyte, and 116 from Pampanga.

Recoveries rose to 157562, including the 165 reported today.

Thirty-eight deaths were reported today, pushing the death toll to 3558.

Metro Manila is expected to be under a general community quarantine until Aug. 31.

President Rodrigo Duterte is slated to announce the region’s and other areas’ quarantine status on September 1.

Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Metro Manila Council chair, has said NCR mayors have recommended an extension of the GCQ in the region until the end of September.

He said, however, that the decision to recommend to President Duterte still rested on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.