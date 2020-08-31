M. Manila mayors want GCQ extension until the end of September, MMC chair says

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila mayors are recommending another extension of the general community quarantine until the end of September.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Metro Manila Council chair, said in a radio interview that this was the recommendation of the council to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, which will ultimately decide what to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Olivarez, during the meeting by the mayors with some Cabinet members on Sunday night, local chief executives in Metro Manila recommended that the GCQ be extended for 30 days, and not for 15 days.

In other words, the recommendation was for the GCQ to be in place for the whole month of September.

“Ang pinagbasehan po niyan ay yung pagbubukas ng ekonomiya nang dahan-dahan nang hindi po puwede pong i-compromise yung health protocol natin dito,” Olivarez said.

According to Olivarez, they were also eyeing a shortened curfew of from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., instead of the uniform curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the quarantine status of Metro Manila and other parts of the country on Sept. 1.

Metro Manila’s status as a GCQ area is supposed to lapse on Aug. 31.