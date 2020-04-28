COVID-19 cases in PHL near 8000 mark with 181 new cases

Recoveries rise to 975

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country is nearing the 8000 mark, after the Department of Health reported 181 new cases on Tuesday, April 28.

According to the DOH, with the new cases, the country’s COVID-19 cases stand at 7958.

The agency also reported 43 new recoveries, bringing the total number to 975.

Nineteen new deaths were recorded, for a total of 530.

Earlier, the DOH said although it was too early to say the country was flattening the curve, there were “indications.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in some areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15, in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus.

He said he would lift the ECQ as soon as a vaccine was discovered.

He has offered a reward for any Filipino who will discover a vaccine–from P10 million, he later increased this to at least P50 million.