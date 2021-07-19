COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 1,513,396

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,513,396 on Monday, July 19, after the Department of Health reported 5,651 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 47561 were active.

Of these, 91.9 percent were mild, 1.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 1.88 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,439,049, including the additional 5,332 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26,786 including the additional 72 deaths.

The Philippines has reported its first 11 local Delta cases, with two of them in Metro Manila.

The DOH, as a result, has warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, with the variant possibly 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

The OCTA research group has recommended the re-imposition of the NCR Plus bubble and of the ban on children going outdoors.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police said it would deploy additional policemen to public areas to ensure minimum health standards are followed.