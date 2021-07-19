Amid PHL’s first 11 local Delta COVID-19 cases, more police officers to be deployed to implement minimum health protocols

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police will deploy more police officers to public places to ensure minimum health protocols are followed.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar made the announcement as he noted the first 11 local Delta variant cases detected in the Philippines.

Of the 11, two were in Metro Manila.

“Batay sa order ng ating Secretary of Interior and Local Government Eduardo Año, inatasan ko na ang lahat ng police commanders sa buong bansa na lalong paigtingin ang pakikipag-tulungan sa mga barangay sa pag-iikot at pagbabantay laban sa mga super-spreader events sa gitna ng banta ng Delta variant ng COVID-19, (According to our Secretary of Interior and Local Government, Eduardo Año,, I am ordering all police commanders nationwide to further intensify coordination with barangays and make rounds to prevent super-spreader events amid the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant),” Eleazar said.

The PNP chief said police chiefs should determine how many more men are needed to secure the public locations and other establishments in their areas of responsibility, and deploy them immediately.

“Binabalaan ko din ang mga organizer ng mga aktibidad na ito na walang pasensyahang magaganap kapag kayo ay nahuling lumalabag dahil sisiguruduhin namin na patong-patong na kaso ang kakaharapin ninyo (I am warning all organizers of activities that we won’t tolerate any violation. We will ensure you will face charges),” Eleazar said.

He said he would much rather people hate him for implementing the law than have bodies piled up just like what happened in India.

Año earlier warned local chief executives would also be made answerable for the violations of health and safety protocols in their areas.