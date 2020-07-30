COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 89,000 mark with 3954 cases reported today

Over 38,000 recoveries reported in one day

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 89,000 mark on Thursday, July 30, after the Department of Health reported 3954 cases on the same day.

According to the DOH, recoveries also rose to 65064 with the 38075 reported today.

The DOH said the “enhanced data reconciliation efforts with local governments” has led to the spike in both confirmed cases and recoveries.

“These massive data reconciliation efforts have resulted in faster and more accurate tagging of health statuses, particularly on deaths and recoveries. Data on recovery reconciliations will be reported every 15 days,” the DOH said, also noting that the efforts led to the identification of over 3,000 new recoveries between July 12 and 14.

The “mass recovery adjustment” on July 15, on the other hand, it said, led to the re-tagging of all mild and asymptomatic cases as recoveries.

1703 newly-announced cases from NCR

According to the DOH, of the 89374 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22327 were active cases.

Of the active cases, 88 percent were mild, 9.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 1.0 percent critical.

The 3954 newly-announced COVID-19 cases–of which 1320 are fresh cases, and 2634 late cases–were from tests done by 80 out of 91 laboratories.

The DOH said of these newly-announced cases, 1703 come from Metro Manila, 958 from Cebu, 177 from Laguna, 90 from Rizal, and 87 from Cavite.

Twenty-three deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 1983.

President Rodrigo Duterte is slated to announce today the quarantine classifications in the country starting Aug. 1.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said there would be “major changes” in the government’s response to COVID-19 with measures that include an expanded targeted testing and pooled testing.

The DOH has said that despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Philippines was not yet on its second COVID-19 wave.