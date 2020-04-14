COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 5000 mark; 53 additional recoveries, 20 new deaths recorded

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 5000 mark, after the Department of Health reported 291 new cases on Tuesday, April 14.

According to the DOH, of the 5223 COVID-19 cases overall, 295 recovered, counting the additional 53 recoveries.

Twenty new deaths have been recorded, bringing that total to 335.

Congress has approved P275 billion to fund the government’s COVID-19 response bid.

The amount is expected to fund the social amelioration program for the poor.

This was apart from the wage subsidy program recently approved by President Rodrigo Duterte for middle class workers and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

President Duterte has said the COVID-19 crisis could last for two years.