COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 2 million mark

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the two million mark on Wednesday, Sept. 1, after the Department of Health reported 14216 more COVID-19 cases.

According to the DOH data, of the total 2003955 cases, 140949 were active.

Of these, 96.1 percent were mild cases, 1.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.2 percent severe, and 1.03 percent were moderate cases.

Recoveries are now at 1829473 with the addition of 18754 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 33533 including the 86 additional deaths.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 7 in a bid to arrest the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Philippines also extended the travel ban on 10 countries until Sept. 5.

The World Health Organization has confirmed there was a Delta variant community transmission in the Philippines, as links can no longer be made between confirmed Delta variant cases.