Travel ban covering 10 countries extended until Sept. 5

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has extended the travel ban covering 10 countries amid the Delta variant threat.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the ban on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia has been extended to Sept. 5.

The ban was supposed to lapse on Aug. 31.

“These travel restrictions form part of the proactive measures to slow down the rising number of COVID-19 cases, stop further spread of variants, and increase the country’s existing healthcare capacity,” Roque said.

In a separate statement, the Bureau of Immigration said as a result, those coming from those countries, as well as those with a travel history in the 10 countries within the last 14 days prior to arrival to the Philippines, will not be allowed to enter.

He said added other travel restrictions remain in place.

At present, only Filipinos, balikbayans, and those holding valid and existing visas are allowed to enter the country.

The entry of foreign tourists remains suspended.