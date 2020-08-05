COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 115,000 mark; of 3,462 cases reported today, DOH says 2,434 come from NCR

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 115,000 mark on Wednesday, Aug. 5, after the Department of Health reported 3462 cases on the same day.

Of the 115,980, the DOH said 47587 were active cases, of which 91.4 percent were mild, 7.3 percent were asymptomatic, 0.8 percent were severe, and 0.5 percent were critical.

The 3462 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 84 out of 98 laboratories.

Of the 3462 cases, 2434 came from Metro Manila, 105 from Laguna, 101 from Rizal, 73 from Cavite, and 62 from Cebu.

Recoveries rose to 66270 with the 222 reported today.

Nine deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2123.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, the second-strictest form of community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the decision to place them under the MECQ after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out” to allow them to recover from exhaustion.

The medical community added the period could be used by the government to recalibrate its COVID-19 strategy.