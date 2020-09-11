COVID-19 cases in House of Representatives rise to 71

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the House of Representatives rose to 71 after a consultant tested positive for the respiratory disease.

House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said the consultant, who was not identified, last went to the House on Aug. 24 and 25.

“He got tested after experiencing itchy throat, body malaise, nasal congestion with colds, and loss of smell and taste,” Montales said.

Montales earlier said employees should only report to work physically if there was an absolute need.

At least two congressmen have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos’ death was announced on Sept. 8.

Her death came after Senior Citizens partylist Rep. Jun Datol’s on Aug. 10.