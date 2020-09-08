Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos has passed away after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made by House Deputy Majority Leader Xavier Jesus Romualdo during the plenary session on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

It came two days after House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said the Sorsogon lawmaker tested positive for the respiratory disease.

He had said she had developed symptoms and got tested in the province.

Montales also said another House of Representatives staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

With those additional two cases, the number of COVID-19 cases reported from the House of Representatives increases to at least 69.

Ramos is the second House member who died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The first was Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Francisco Datol Jr.