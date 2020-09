(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the House of Representatives have reached 80.

House secretary-general Jose Montales said the 80th case was a staff member of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

The employee last reported for work from Sept. 14 to 18.

She got tested after experiencing  headache, colds, body weakness, and the loss of taste and smell.

At least two lawmakers from the House have died after testing positive for COVID-19: Rep. Ditas Ramos and Rep. Jun Datol.