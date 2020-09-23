COVID-19 cases in House of Representatives reach 79

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the House of Representatives rose to 79 after a new case was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said the new case was an employee from the Protocol and Special Affairs Service.

The employee, who developed symptoms after exposure to his mother, a COVID-19 patient, last reported for work on Sept. 10.

Earlier, Montales urged House employees to only report for work physically if absolutely necessary.

At least two House lawmakers have died after contracting COVID-19: Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos and Senior Citizens’ Partylist Rep. Jun Datol.