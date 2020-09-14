COVID-19 cases in House of Representatives reach 74

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the House of Representatives have risen to 74.

House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said this was after a member of the security staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Montales said the security staff member last reported for work on Sept. 2.

He developed a fever, prompting him to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Montales said contact tracing is ongoing.

According to Montales, employees should only report physically to work if absolutely necessary.

At least two House lawmakers have died after testing positive for COVID-19: Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos and Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Jun Datol.