Congressman, two House employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — A lawmaker and two House of Representatives employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

House secretary-general Jose Luis Montales said apart from Sulu 1st District Rep. Samier Tan, a committee publication staff writer and a consultant have contracted the disease.

Montales said Tan, who is asymptomatic, went to the House of Representatives on May 18.

The staff writer, on the other hand, reported for work on July 8 and had no known contacts since then.

The consultant went to the House of Representatives on July 14 and 15, and worked alone in her office, Montales said.

He said she also went to a bank in the House of Representatives Complex on July 15.

So far, he said the consultant was asymptomatic.

All three are in home isolation.

Montales said contact tracing is ongoing.

President Rodrigo Duterte is slated to hold his fifth State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday, July 27.

The Palace has said the number of attendees will be limited.

All will have to undergo rapid testing and swab tests, including President Duterte, who may take the swab test on Sunday.