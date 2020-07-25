Nograles: President Duterte may take COVID-19 swab test on Sunday

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte may take the swab test for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 26, a day before his fifth State of the Nation Address.

This is according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles who gave a radio interview on Saturday, July 25.

The Palace had said the President would physically attend the SONA at the Batasang Pambansa, although the number of attendees would be limited.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said only 15 Cabinet members are allowed inside.

The number, he said, includes him.

Senate President Tito Sotto said only 25 seats would be allotted for the executive department, 13 for the House of Representatives, and 12 for the Senate.