Palace: Still no final decision on whether President Duterte will deliver 5th SONA “physically” at Batasang Pambansa

(Eagle News) –It is still unclear if President Rodrigo Duterte will “physically” deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa, the Palace said on Thursday, July 16.

According to Roque, based on what he knows, “hindi pa po 100% sure kung physically maga-attend ang Presidente or magbo-broadcast po from Malago (Clubhouse in Malacañang) to Congress.”

He said the details would be revealed as soon as they were made available.

Roque issued the statement after Senate President Tito Sotto said President Duterte had decided to deliver his fifth SONA at the venue in Quezon City.

But according to Sotto, based on the information he received this morning, only a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside the venue on July 27.

He said 25 seats would be allotted for the executive department, 13 for the House of Representatives, and 12 for the Senate.