Communications Secretary Martin Andanar contracts COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Andanar said he was so far, asymptomatic, and was immediately isolated and placed under home quarantine.

He said contact tracing was been done.

“Rest assured, I am okay and I will still continue to work hard and to perform my duties well, including hosting regular shows to inform the public, as I recuperate from the virus,” he said.

He also denied claims of “malicious gossip mongers” through text messages, noting that “I would not violate travel restrictions as these strict protocols are in place for our safety.”

He said he would “never jeopardize the well-being of others.”

Andanar also reminded the public that “we are all still susceptible to COVID-19.”

“Anyone can be infected, which is why we need to strictly adhere to the safety protocols,” he said.

“I also call on those in areas under ECQ to to be extra vigilant and to follow the extra measures set in place by our government. They are for everyone’s safety,” he added.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting over 10,000 additional cases on Monday, March 30.

The government has said the surge was due to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.