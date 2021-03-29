PHL reports all-time high 10,016 additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 731,894

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 731,894 on Monday, March 29, after the Department of Health reported 10,016 additional cases.

The additional cases reported today represent the most COVID-19 cases reported by the Philippines in a single day since the pandemic began.

It is close to the prediction made by the Octa research group: According to the independent research team, if the surge in COVID-19 cases continues unabated, daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of the month.

According to DOH data, of the total COVID-19 cases, 115495 were active.

Of these, 95.9 percent were mild, 2.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent were critical, 0.7 percent were severe, and 0.41 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 603213 after the DOH reported 78 additional recoveries.

Sixteen additional deaths also pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 13,186.

On Saturday, the Palace announced the Greater Manila Area would revert to an enhanced community quarantine starting today in a bid to curb the surge, which the government has attributed to the presence of virus variants.

Under the ECQ, the movement of persons is again limited, with only those working in industries allowed to operate under the ECQ, other authorized persons outside of residences, and those availing of necessities allowed to leave their homes.