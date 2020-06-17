Cebu City to appeal ECQ status

(Eagle News)–Cebu City will appeal its enhanced community quarantine status to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

In a television interview on Wednesday, June 17, Mayor Edgardo Labella said he would file the appeal today.

Labella said in a message to Cebuanos he believes the city was “ready” for a general community quarantine instead, noting that the data he sees “do not warrant restrictions set forth by an ECQ.”

He said Cebu City has the lowest percentage of COVID-19-related deaths among major cities in the country.

He added it was also one of three local government units to have completed “a prevalence survey through serological testing.”

Nonetheless, Labella said if the IATF still decides an ECQ is needed, he said he “will humbly accept the decision of the IATF and the President.”

“It pains me to see Cebuanos suffer and while we work on our appeal, I will take this time to ensure the fast tracking of hospital capacity expansions to accommodate more patients, and the approval of more testing laboratories to hasten their discharge,” he said.

“I still firmly stand that we have been prepared to fight this battle but we can only be as prepared as an army battling an invisible enemy. We will continue to use this time to further prepare the battlefield, the front line, and the recovery areas,” he added.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said that despite Cebu City reverting to an ECQ area, Metro Manila remains the epicenter of the virus.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the general community quarantine would be extended to June 30 in Metro Manila and other areas.

Talisay City was placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting June 16.