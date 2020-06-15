President Duterte: GCQ extended in M. Manila; Cebu City back as ECQ area, Talisay City under MECQ

(Eagle News)–The general community quarantine is extended in Metro Manila until the end of the month.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself made the announcement in his address to the nation late Monday, June 15.

According to the President, Cebu City reverts to being under an enhanced community quarantine starting June 16.

Cebu City was a GCQ area until June 15.

President Duterte had cited the increasing number of new cases and widespread community transmission in majority of barangays in the city, the consistent case doubling time of less than seven days and significant increase in critical care utilization against critical care capacity for Cebu City’s return to the classification.

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, will be under a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine for the same reasons.

Apart from Metro Manila, the President placed under GCQ Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Occidental Mindoro in Region IV-A in Luzon.

In the Visayas, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City in Region VII were also placed under GCQ.

In Mindanao, Davao City and Zamboanga City are classified as GCQ areas.

The rest of the country remains under MGCQ.

On Monday, June 15, the Philippines reported 26,420 COVID-19 cases.

The death toll stands at 1,098, while recoveries reached 6,252.