Cavite residents to still have curfew even after lifting of ECQ in May: Provincial gov’t

(Eagle News) — Cavite residents will still have a curfew even after the enhanced community quarantine is lifted in the province on May 15.

According to Governor Jonvic Remulla, curfew hours for those aged 12 and below are from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

For those aged 13 to 18, curfew hours start at 7 p.m. unless they have been authorized by their schools or workplaces.

If the resident is self-employed and falls within this age bracket, Remulla said an authorization from the city hall or municipal hall is required.

“Para sa iba ang oras ay 10PM maliban lang kung may authorization sa trabaho o permit mula sa city o municipal hall,” he said.

Cavite is among several areas which will be placed under an extended enhanced community quarantine after April 30.

Bacolod City was later added to the list.

The areas not included in the list will be under a general community quarantine starting May 1.

There will be an easing of travel restrictions and a partial resumption of transportation operations in GCQ areas.

The extended ECQ is expected to end on May 15.