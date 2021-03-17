Camp Crame to implement modified work arrangement for non-uniformed personnel

(Eagle News) — Camp Crame will implement a modified work arrangement for its non-uniformed employees amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP officer-in-charge, said the arrangement includes a work from home setup for those assigned in the national headquarters.

He said, however, that uniformed personnel were not included in the modified work arrangement because of their regular law enforcement duties.

“However, there is already an ongoing assessment on alternative work arrangement for our uniformed personnel,” he said.

He said the PNP was also studying whether to continue face-to-face classes in the mandatory schooling and training of their personnel or shift to online classes.

The PNP was “also crafting a guideline to modify command activities at NHQ that would introduce a combination of physical and virtual attendance in such activities,” he said.

“In this way, the risk of infection among our personnel will be lessened since it will further reduce the number of people attending those activities,” he added.

The PNP announced last week that PNP Chief Debold Sinas had tested positive for COVID-19.

The PNP on Wednesday reported over 100 additional COVID-19 cases.