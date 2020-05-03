CAAP issues advisory suspending commercial flights in nine airports

Suspension is for one week

(Eagle News)–The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Sunday, May 3, issued a notice to airmen suspending flights to and from the Philippines in nine airports.

CAAP said the suspension of passenger and commercial flights starting 8 a.m. today covers the following airports:

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Davao International Airport Clark International Airport Iloilo International Airport Mactan-Cebu International Airport Zamboanga International Airport Kalibo International Airport Laoag International Airport Puerto Princesa International Airport

CAAP said the suspension, made upon the request of COVID19 action plan implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., is for one week.

Cargo flights, sweeper flights, medical flights, utility flights, and maintenance flights, on the other hand, will continue.

Earlier, MIAA announced all passenger and commercial flights to and from the Philippines are temporarily suspended.

The government has placed some areas under an extended enhanced community quarantine that is expected to last until May 15.

Legazpi and Zamboanga cities have appealed for inclusion in the list of ECQ areas.