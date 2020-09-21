BuCor chief Bantag tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Bureau of Corrections Director-General Gerald Bantag has tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation came two days after the BuCor announced its spokesperson, Gabriel Chaclag, tested positive for the virus.

The bureau earlier said Chaclag’s results were based on a swab test he took on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

BuCor said Chaclag has been in quarantine since, and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

Earlier, two of Bantag’s close-in staff members also tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the director-general to undergo a swab test himself.