BuCor spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

BuCor chief Bantag awaiting swab test results

(Eagle News)–Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the BuCor said this was based on results of a swab test he underwent on Tuesday.

Chaclag, BuCor said, has been quarantined since and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

“This disclosure (is for) all personnel and staff who might have had interaction with him since last week (and to urge them to) visit the Directorate for Health Sevices (DHS) for assessment and swab testing,” the BuCor said.

The BuCor also urged “other stakeholders, partners from the media and NGOs who might have been exposed to seek immediate medical advice.”

Earlier, two close-in staff members of BuCor director-general Gerald Bantag tested positive for COVID-19.

The BuCor said Bantag underwent a swab test as a result and is awaiting the results expected on Monday.