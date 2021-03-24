BSP implements alternative work arrangements

(Eagle News) — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will implement alternative work arrangements at its head office in Manila and security plant complex in Quezon City until March 31.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, March 24, the BSP said this was “in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases” in the country.

Personnel from the BSP’s mission-critical departments and support units, however, the BSP said, “will continue to report on-site, as appropriate, while strictly observing Department of Health-mandated health protocols.”

“​The (BSP) assures the public of its unhampered services as it continues to deliver its mandated responsibilities to support the smooth functioning of the economy and the financial system, while safeguarding the welfare of its personnel and frontliners,” the BSP said.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which prompted the Palace to declare additional restrictions in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan for two weeks since the announcement.

Non-essential travel into and outside the NCR Plus bubble area, as the areas are collectively called.

On Tuesday, the Philippines confirmed 5,867 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the COVID-19 total to 677,653.