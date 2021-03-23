PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 677,653 with 5,867 more COVID-19 cases reported

(Eagle News) — Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 86,200 on Tuesday, March 23, after the Department of Health reported 5,867 additional COVID-19 cases.

The additional cases also pushed the COVID-19 total–whether active or not– to 677,653.

According to DOH data, of the active cases, 95.4 percent were mild, 2.3 percent were asymptomatic, 0.9 percent severe, and 0.9 percent were in critical condition.

Total recoveries rose to 578,461 including the 620 new ones.

Twenty more fatalities, on the other hand, brought the death toll to 12,992.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the government to declare additional restrictions on Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan, collectively known as the NCR Plus bubble.

Non-essential travel into and outside the bubble area is prohibited for two weeks since the bubble was announced on Sunday.

Other restrictions were also imposed, including the banning of mass gatherings.