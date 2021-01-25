Bontoc vice mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The vice mayor of Bontoc, Mt. Province has tested positive for COVID-19.

Eusebio Kabluyen made the announcement only days after Bontoc Mayor Franklin Odsey announced he had tested positive for the virus.

Kabluyen said his COVID-19-positive results based on his RT-PCR test came out on Sunday.

He urged those he came in contact with for the past 14 days to get in touch with the Bontoc Municipal Health Office at 0950-043-3003.

On Jan. 15, Odsey’s RT-PCR test results yielded positive for the COVID-19 virus.

He said he was asymptomatic.

On Friday, Jan. 22, the Department of Health announced the United Kingdom variant had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the 16, it said 12 were from Bontoc.

The DOH said on Monday that 34 close contacts of these 12 patients were found to be positive for COVID-19.