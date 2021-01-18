Bontoc mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Bontoc Mayor Franklin Odsey has tested positive for COVID-19.

Odsey made the announcement in the municipality’s social media account.

“It is (with a) heavy heart that I inform you of the positive result of my RT-PCR (real time-polymerase chain reaction) test which I received today, January 15,” he said.

He said so far, he was asymptomatic and in isolation.

He said his doctors were “closely monitoring” his situation.

“The members of my households, as well as my staff, are on self-quarantine, They will be subjected to RT-PCR tests (in) the next few days,” he said.

On Saturday, Odsey issued Executive Order No. 05 series of 2021 placing barangays Bontoc Ili, Caluttit and Poblacion under a cultural lockdown.

The lockdown is in effect today until January 24.

Barangay Samoki, on the other hand, was placed under an “ECQ-like lockdown” effective January 18 until January 31.