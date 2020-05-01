BCDA president named deputy chief implementer of PHL COVID-19 action plan

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has named Bases Conversion and Development Authority chief Vince Dizon as deputy chief implementer of government’s action plan against COVID-19.

Dizon’s appointment was contained in a memorandum issued by Executive Salvador Medialdea on Friday, May 1.

Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. is the country’s chief COVID-19 action plan implementor.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed over 8000 COVID-19 cases, with recoveries widening their lead over deaths.

The Department of Health has said, however, that it was still too early to say the country was flattening the curve.

It noted, however, that there were “indications.”

There has been an easing of restrictions in some areas classified under a general community quarantine starting today.

Other areas such as Metro Manila are still under an enhanced community quarantine until May 15.