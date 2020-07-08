Baguio court issues arrest warrants vs three PMA cadets, others over death of Darwin Dormitorio

(Eagle News)–A Baguio court has issued warrants of arrest against three Philippine Military Academy cadets who were indicted over the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Apart from the warrants against Cadets Shalimar Imperial Jr. and Felix Lumbag Jr. for hazing and murder charges, and against Cadet Julius Carlo Tadena for hazing and “less physical injuries,” the Regional Trial Court First Judicial Region Branch 5 of Baguio City issued warrants of arrest against former PMA station hospital chief Lt. Col. Caesar Candelaria and medical officers Captain Flor Apple Apostol and Major Maria Ofelia Beloy.

Candelaria, Apostol and Beloy were indicted for murder after they reportedly failed to provide adequate medical care to Dormitorio despite exhibiting symptoms he was being severely beaten.

Dormitorio was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection instead.

Candelaria, Apostol and Beloy can post bail at P200,000 each but the PMA cadets cannot as the court had recommended no bail for them.

Dormitorio was found unconscious inside a room in Mayo Hall Annex in Fort del Pilar on Sept. 18, 2019.

Authorities said he died due to injuries sustained from hazing rites, based on an autopsy of his body.

His death came after the passage of a strengthened anti-hazing law following the death of University of Sto. Tomas law freshman Horacio Castillo III.

Castillo died reportedly due to injuries sustained from hazing rites organized by the Aegis Juris fraternity.