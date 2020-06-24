Agila Pilipinas, Featured News

Several PMA cadets, others indicted over 2019 death of Darwin Dormitorio

PMA Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio, who authorities said  died  due to injuries sustained from hazing, was given full military honors at his burial on Sept. 25, 2019./Daphne Apayor/Eagle News/

(Eagle News)–The Baguio City Prosecutors Office has indicted several Philippine Military Academy  cadets and others over the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Cadets Shalimar Imperial, Jr. and Felix Lumbag, Jr. were indicted for hazing and murder, while former PMA hospital chief  Lt. Col. Ceasar Candelaria and medical officers Capt. Flor Apple Apostol and Maj. Maria Ofelia Beloy are facing a murder case after they reportedly failed to provide adequate medical care  to Dormitorio, who had gone to the hospital after several beatings but had been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection instead.

Cadet Julius Carlo Tadena is facing a case for hazing  and “less serious physical injuries,” and  Cadet Christian Zacarias for “slight physical injuries.”

The charges against cadets Axl Rey Sanopao, Rey David John Volante, John Vincent Manalo, tactical officers Maj. Rex Bolo and Capt. Jeffrey Batistiana,  former PMA superintendent Lt. General Ronnie Evangelista and former cadet commandant Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro were dismissed.

Both Bacarro and Evangelista resigned immediately following outcry over  Dormitorio’s death.

Dormitorio was found unconscious inside a room in Mayo Hall Annex in Fort del Pilar on Sept. 18, 2019.

Authorities said he died due to injuries sustained from hazing rites, based on an autopsy of his body.

His death came after the passage of a strengthened anti-hazing law following the death of University of Sto. Tomas law freshman Horacio Castillo III, allegedly due to injuries sustained from hazing rites organized by the Aegis Juris fraternity.

