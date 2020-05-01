Bacoor gov’t extends lockdown of Barangay Molino III to May 7

(Eagle News)–The Bacoor government has extended its lockdown of Barangay Molino III until May 7.

The local government said the decision to extend the lockdown to 11:59 p.m. of that date was due to the three new COVID-19 cases recorded in the barangay.

Earlier, Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla ordered the total lockdown through Executive Order No. 16-2020, citing the “clusters” of COVID-19 cases there.

It was supposed to end at 11:59 p.m. of April 30.

With the extension, the local government said residents are still banned from going out unless they need to purchase basic necessities, but still in compliance with a set schedule.

If essentials need to be purchased, the local government said the movement of people is also still limited to the stores within the barangay.

All “home-quarantined patients” are also required to remain in community isolation units or the LIGTAS COVID-19 centers, or should be admitted to hospitals if necessary.

“Sa ganitong paraan, naiwasan na natin ang family contamination dahil sa lockdown..,” the local government said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 8000 COVID-19 cases.