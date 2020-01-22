Andanar: President Duterte gets high satisfaction ratings because people “feel his legacy of real change”

(Eagle News) — A Malacanang official on Wednesday, Jan. 22, welcomed the results of a Social Weather Stations survey that found 82 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance.

In a statement, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte has “consistently enjoyed a high satisfaction rating” because the people “feel his legacy of real change.”

“President Duterte has been reliable and as good as his word in responding to the needs of Filipinos, with his service and concern being felt by all,” Andanar explained.

According to Andanar, “such examples would be his no-compromise stance on the deals with water concessionaires, his continued anti-illegal drugs campaign, and his programs and policies on poverty, which address the basic and immediate needs of the people.”

He said the administration would continue to pursue programs that “provide a comfortable life for all, as a fulfillment of his promises, as a testament to the Duterte legacy.”

In its December 2019 survey, the SWS found that only 8 percent were undecided and 10 percent were dissatisfied with President Duterte’s performance.

The +72 net satisfaction rating was a personal record-high for Duterte, the SWS said.