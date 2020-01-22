Duterte receives personal record-high satisfaction rating in December 2019 SWS survey

82 percent of Filipinos satisfied with his performance

(Eagle News)–More than 80 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is over three years in office, a recent Social Weather Stations survey found.

According to the SWS, the 82 percent of Filipinos satisfied was an increase of 4 points from the 78 percent satisfied in September 2019.

With only 8% undecided and 10% dissatisfied, net satisfaction rating of the President was at +72, his personal record-high and classified by SWS as excellent.

The December 2019 survey also found 52% of adult Filipinos expected President Duterte to fulfill all or nearly all or most of his promises.

The seven-point rise in President Duterte’s net satisfaction rating from September 2019 was due to increases in Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, combined with a steady score in Metro Manila.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating stayed very good in Balance Luzon, at a new record-high of +66, up from the +54 recorded in September.

Net satisfaction rating was still an excellent in Mindanao, at +81 in December, up by 5 points from +76 in September.

Duterte garnered the same excellent rating in the Visayas, at a new record +79 in December, up by 4 points from the previous record of +75 in September.

He received a very good +66 in Metro Manila.

Duterte’s rating was up in both urban and rural areas, and in all classes, especially Class E, at +71, up by 14 points from the +57 in September.

The rating also rose from very good to excellent in class D, at +72 in December, from the +66 in September.

It stayed excellent in class ABC, at +76 in December, up by 6 points from the +70 in September.

The President’s rating was also up in all age groups and among men and women.