All QC Ombudsman offices closed until Wednesday, Jan. 19

(Eagle News) – -All offices of the Ombudsman in Quezon City will be closed until Wednesday, January 19.

According to the Ombudsman’s Memorandum Circular No. 1 Series of 2022, this was following the “disturbing increase” in the number of COVID-19-infected employees, based on official reports from the Ombudsman’s Safety and Health Committee.

The DOH said only a skeleton workforce shall report at the Public Assistance Bureau, Central Records Division, CREMEB Luzon, CREMEB MOLEO, OSP Records Office, Finance and Management Information Office, General Administrative Office, Management Information System Service, and the Human Resources and Management Division.

The Ombudsman said the heads of such offices shall ensure all reporting employees have RT-PCR test results that shows they are negative for COVID-19, no COVID-19 symptoms, and were not exposed to a COVID-19-positive person in the last 10 days.

The filing of pleadings, motions, affidavits and other relevant documents shall be deemed “interrupted,” the Ombudsman said.

It said the period of filing shall resume on Jan. 20.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally breached the 3-million mark on Tuesday, with the addition of over 28,000 COVID-19 cases.