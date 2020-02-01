All Cebu Pacific flights between PHL, mainland China cancelled from Feb. 2 to March 29

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific on Saturday, Feb. 1, announced the cancellation of all its flights between the Philippines and mainland China, amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

The budget carrier issued the statement after it announced on Friday, Jan. 31, that the number of those flights would only be reduced.

CebuPac said particularly cancelled were flights between the Philippines and Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou and Shenzen.

The airline said the cancellation was effective February 2 until March 29.

CebuPac said its flights between the Philippines, and Hong Kong and Macau, on the other hand, have been reduced.

“Passengers affected by flight cancellations have been notified through the contact details provided upon booking,” the budget carrier said.

These passengers may avail of the following options:

• Rebook the flight (new flight date within 30 days of original travel date)

• Refund the tickets in full

• Store the value of the ticket in a travel fund for future use

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank our passengers for their understanding,” CebuPac said.