Cebu Pacific to reduce flights between PHL and mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau

(Eagle News) — Cebu Pacific will be reducing its flights between the Philippines, mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

In an advisory, CebuPac said the reduction would be in effect from Feb. 5 to March 29, amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

The budget carrier said passengers affected by flight cancellations have already been notified.

Those with cancelled flights have the following options:

Rebook the flight (new flight date within 30 days of original travel date)

Refund the tickets in full

Store the value of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank our passengers for their understanding,” CebuPac said.

The Philippines on Thursday, Jan. 30, confirmed the country’s first-ever novel coronavirus case.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a ban on people traveling from Hubei, China to the Philippines.

Wuhan, the seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is in Hubei.