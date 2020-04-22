4.5-magnitude quake jolts Batangas

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas today, April 22.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 11:06 a.m., had its epicenter three kilometers southwest of Mabini.
It had a depth of seven kilometers.
The following intensities were reported:
Intensity II – Bauan, Batangas
Intensity I – Agoncillo, Lemery, and Taal, Batangas
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.
Earlier in the day, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southern Leyte.