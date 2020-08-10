33 additional PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 2492.

This was after 33 additional cases were reported based on data released by the PNP as of Aug. 9.

So far, 1563 have recovered.

No additional death has been reported, which means the number remains at 12.

The PNP said suspect COVID-19 cases were at 2177, while probable cases were at 842.

So far, the Department of Health has reported 129,913 total cases in the country, with 67,673 recoveries and 2,270 deaths.

The Philippines continues to top the list of countries in Southeast Asia with the most number of COVID-19 cases.