COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 129,913 with 3,109 additional cases

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country surged to 129,913 on Sunday, Aug. 9, after the Department of Health reported 3109 cases.

This is the eleventh consecutive day over 3000 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day.

With the development, the Philippines so far retains the top spot on the list of countries in Southeast Asia with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

Indonesia, which is in second place, reported 123,503 cases on Saturday.

According to the DOH, of the 129,913 total cases, 59970 were active cases, of which 91.2 percent were mild, 7.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent severe, and 0.6 percent critical.

The 3109 cases reported today were from tests done by 82 out of 99 laboratories.

Of these, 1700 came from Metro Manila, 179 from Laguna, 114 from Cebu, 98 from Rizal and 93 from Cavite.

Recoveries rose to 67,673 with the 654 reported today.

Sixty-one deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 2270.