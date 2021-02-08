DOH: 22 of 25 patients with UK variant recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-two out of the 25 patients who tested positive for the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant in the Philippines have recovered, the Department of Health said on Monday, Feb. 8.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, of the remaining three of the 25, one–an 84-year-old male–died while two were still active cases.

Earlier, the Department of Health said the UK variant–B.1.1.7–entered the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in January.

The Quezon City government has said the patient has already tested negative for COVID-19 but was under strict monitoring.

Health authorities later said the UK variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DOH later said 38 close contacts of the 14 first cases with the UK variant also tested positive for COVID-19.