Zamora confirms 7 of PHL’s 33 COVID-19 cases from San Juan City

(Eagle News)–San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Wednesday, March 11, confirmed that seven of the 33 novel coronavirus cases in the country came from the city.

He said of the seven, four frequented the Muslim prayer hall in Greenhills which the 62-year-old confirmed COVID-19 case and the country’s first local transmission case frequented.

Of these four, two also had a history of travel to Bali, Indonesia.

He appealed to the public not to panic, and to practice proper hygienic practices and strengthen the immune system with proper food.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on China and other areas as a precaution against COVID-19. Madz Moratillo