Zamboanga City police drug chief ordered dismissed after testing positive for drug use

(Eagle News) — The Zamboanga City police drug enforcement unit chief has been ordered dismissed from the service after he tested positive for drug use.

The Philippine National Police said PNP Chief Debold Sinas also ordered the restrictive custody of Police Major Jivertson D Pelovello after his confirmatory test on January 6 yielded positive.

Pelovello was among 60 personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Office who were tested for drugs by the Regional Crime Laboratory Office last December 18, 2020.

Western Mindanao PNP Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan said Pelovello has also been disarmed of his issued firearms and faces administrative charges.

“Anybody who will test positive for drug use does not deserve to stay in the service any minute longer,” Sinas said.