Zambales, parts of Pangasinan under Signal No. 1 as “Butchoy” maintains strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Zambales and other areas as “Butchoy” maintains its strength while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal is also raised over the western portion of Pangasinan, particularly in Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Alaminos City, Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Sual, Labrador and Infanta, with the tropical depression estimated 50 km west of Iba, Zambales.

The weather disturbance is packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Today, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said areas under tropical cyclone wind signal #1, Visayas, Southern Luzon and the western portion of Mindanao may experience occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea while larger sea vessels must take precaution against rough seas.