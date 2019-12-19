UPDATED: Zaldy and Unsay Ampatuan, several others convicted over 2009 Maguindanao massacre

(Eagle News) — Guilty.

This was the verdict handed down by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes to several of the 101 accused in the Maguindanao massacre in 2009.

Solis-Reyes sentenced Zaldy Ampatuan, former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr. and several others to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of reclusion perpetua without parole after finding the prosecution established their guilt beyond reasonable doubt as principals in 57 murder counts.

Also convicted as principals were:

Datu Anwar Sajid “Datu Ulo” Ampatuan Datu Anwar “Datu Ipi” Ampatuan Jr. Police Insp. Saudi Mokamad P01 Jonathan Engid Abedin Alamada alias Kumander Bedi Talembo “Tammy” Masukat alias Talembo Kahar Abdulrakman Theng P. Sali alias Abdullah Hamid Abdulkahar Manny Ampatuan Nasser Esmael alias Nasrudin Esmael Chief Insp. Sukarno Dicay Supt. Abusama Mundas Maguid Supt. Bahnarin Kamaong Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr. Tato Tampogao Mohades Ampatuan Mohamad T. Datumanong alias Nicomedes Amad Tolentino Misuari Ampatuan Taya Bangkulat Salik Bangkulat Thong Guiamano alias Ibrahim Kamal Tatak Sonny K. Pindi alias Joven Salazar Piang and Bimbo Salazar Piang Armando Ambalgan alias Jamil Bulatukan Kayansang/Bolatokan Omar, who testified as Omar Bulatukan Kayansang Kudza Masukat Uguia alias Datu Teng Ibrahim and Mustapha Ibrahim Edres Kasan alias Edres Gogo Alip, who testified as Edris Gugo Kasan Zacaria P. Akil alias Quago Akil and Samaon Andatuan



All the principal accused were ordered to pay damages to the heirs of the victims.

The following were convicted as accessories and were sentenced to imprisonment of six years of prision correccional as minimum to 10 years and eight months of prision mayor as maximum:

Insp. Michael Joy Macaraeg P03 Felix Enate P03 Abibudin Abdulgani P03 Rasid Anton P02 Hamad Nana P02 Saudi Pasutan P02 Saudiar Ulah P01 Esprilleto Lejarso P01 Narkuok Mascud P01 Pia Kamidon P01 Esmael Guialal P01 Arnulfo Soriano P01 Herich Amaba Insp. Abdulgapor Abad Bong Andal



Sajid Islam Ampatuan, Datu Akmad Tato Ampatuan, Jimmy Ampatuan and several police officers and civilians were acquitted and ordered released unless they have other pending cases.

The court also gave Sajid Islam Ampatuan five days to explain why he shouldn’t be cited in contempt for not showing up during the promulgation.

The promulgation of the case came more than ten years since the crime, dubbed as the worst poll-related violence in the country, took place.

Solis-Reyes was supposed to hand down her landmark verdict ahead of the Maguindanao massacre tenth anniversary on Nov. 23, but she asked the Supreme Court for an extension, citing the voluminous records of the case.

Fifty-eight people, including 32 media workers, were killed in the incident. With a report from Moira Encina